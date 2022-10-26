Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner Supports Return of Manager Aaron Boone

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is making it clear where he stands on the job status of manager Aaron Boone.

According to the owner, Boone is expected to return to the club next season. The manager signed a three-year contract, which includes a team option in 2025, last year.

“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner said, via The Associated Press. “I don’t see a change there.”

Boone finished his fifth season with the Yankees with a 99–63 record. New York won the AL East and advanced to the ALCS but was swept by the Astros.

Since the Yankees didn’t make it to the World Series, some fans have been critical of the season as a whole. Steinbrenner noted it was a “disappointing year” since they didn’t win the title.

“We didn’t get the job done. … It’s time to get it done,” Steinbrenner said. “Any time we don’t win a championship, it’s a disappointing year. We had a lot of good ups, we had some downs, we had some injuries like everybody else.”

In regard to general manager Brian Cashman, Steinbrenner said the team hasn’t decided whether to bring him back or not. Cashman has served as the club’s general manager since 1998.

“We haven’t talked about anything yet,” Steinbrenner said. “Cash and I had some preliminary conversions.”

Steinbrenner did not mention any specific updates about free agent Aaron Judge’s future on the team.

