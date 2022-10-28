The Dodgers face a big decision at shortstop this offseason, as Trea Turner is set to hit free agency. While Los Angeles would prefer to keep Turner, it is possible that another team is more aggressive for the All-Star.

Therefore, the Dodgers need a backup plan, and they could focus on a former nemesis. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Dodgers are intrigued by replacing Turner with shortstop Carlos Correa.

Of course, Correa was a member of the 2017 Astros who defeated the Dodgers in the World Series and were later found to have cheated using electronic sign stealing that season. However, per Heyman, the Dodgers “love everything” about Correa and “don’t seem to have 2017 reservations” so far.

Correa and Turner are joined by Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson on the shortstop market this offseason, so Los Angeles should be able to land a strong player if they cannot agree to terms with Turner.

If Turner decides to leave the Dodgers, Heyman reports that he may prefer to move back closer to the East Coast. Therefore, the Braves and Red Sox could be interested if they don’t re-sign Swanson and Bogaerts, respectively, along with the Cardinals and Phillies.

