Astros Throw Second No-Hitter in World Series History

For just the second time in World Series history, we have a no-hitter.

The Astros used four pitchers to no-hit the Phillies in Game 4’s 5–0 win on Wednesday, becoming just the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history. It’s the first since Roy Halladay threw a no-no during the 2010 NLDS against the Reds, which coincidentally also occurred at Citizens Bank Park.

Cristian Javier started the game for Houston and was untouchable, striking out nine batters with just two walks over six innings. Manager Dusty Baker pulled him after 97 pitches, giving way to Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly, who each worked an inning.

The only other no-hitter in World Series history came with Don Larsen’s perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic. Even though some will discount Houston’s no-hitter since it took four pitchers to complete it, Javier was the first pitcher to record even six no-hit innings in the World Series since the Mets’ Jerry Koosman did so in Game 2 of the 1969 Fall Classic.

The Phillies’ bats were stymied all night. Following Bryce Harper’s leadoff walk in the third inning, they didn’t have a baserunner until Kyle Schwarber walked with one out in the ninth. Of the nine balls they put in play against Javier, six had expected batting averages below .100. Abreu, Montero and Pressly combined for five strikeouts in 10 batters faced.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto was the last chance for the Phillies, but he grounded out to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to end it.

The game was tied after four innings before the Astros erupted for five runs in the fifth. Chas McCormick, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña all singled off of Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola, loading the bases with no outs. Nola was then lifted for Jose Alvarado, who proceeded to hit Yordan Álvarez with a pitch, then allowed a double, sacrifice fly and single to successive hitters.

More MLB Coverage: