Kate Upton Crashes Fox Set After Astros Win World Series

Moments after the Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to earn their second World Series pennant in six seasons, Justin Verlander joined the Fox MLB crew on the field inside Minute Made Park after winning his second World Series title.

Verlander, who delivered his first-ever World Series win to help the Astros secure a 3-2 victory against Philadelphia in Game 5 on Thursday, discussed his journey coming back from Tommy John surgery with host Kevin Burkhardt and Hall of Famers Frank Thomas and David Ortiz along with World Series champion Alex Rodriguez. While talking on set with his daughter, Verlander’s wife, model and actress Kate Upton, joined the crew to inform them that it had been a long day of cheering for her husband.

“I did A-plus cheering,” Upton joked.

Verducci: Verlander Completes Incredible Season With First World Series Win

Upton also shared how lucky she was to experience this moment with Verlander and what it meant to see him doing what he loves best in playing the game of baseball.

“Having Justin [Verlander] home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it,” Upton said. “We miss him every time he goes away.”

When Ortiz asked her if she wanted her husband to play one more season, she laughed before eventually appearing to approve at least one more year for the 39-year-old.

“I love watching my husband play,” Upton said. “This is the most I get to see him… to see him do what he loves… when he is pitching, it’s truly so creative, it’s such art and we are so honored.”

Verlander now has two World Series titles. But in some ways, his career was made complete Thursday in getting the win as the Astros’ pitcher. Until Thursday, Verlander had been Rookie of the Year, an MVP, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, a pitching Triple Crown winner, hurled three no-hitters, recorded two 20-win seasons and a five-time strikeout champion.

The nine-time All-Star credited his success to his daughter and Upton for helping him do what he enjoys.

“These two [Upton and daughter] got me through it.” Verlander said.

