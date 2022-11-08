Finalists for Cy Young, MVP Revealed Among 2022 MLB Awards
As MLB’s offseason officially begins, the league will wrap up the 2022 season by announcing the season’s award winners over the next few weeks. On Monday, MLB announced the top three finalists for each of the four major awards in each league: MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
For the most part, the finalists are not a surprise. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani lead the way in the AL MVP race, while Sandy Alcántara and Justin Verlander are finalists for the NL and AL Cy Young awards, respectively.
Next Monday, the Rookie of the Year awards will be announced first, followed by Manager of the Year, Cy Young, then MVP through Nov. 17.
Here are the finalists for each award:
AL MVP:
- Yankees OF Aaron Judge
- Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani
- Astros DH Yordan Álvarez
NL MVP:
- Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado
- Padres 3B Manny Machado
AL Cy Young:
- Astros SP Justin Verlander
- Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah
- White Sox SP Dylan Cease
NL Cy Young:
- Marlins SP Sandy Alcántara
- Braves SP Max Fried
- Dodgers SP Julio Urías
AL Manager of the Year:
- Guardians manager Terry Francona
- Orioles manager Brandon Hyde
- Mariners manager Scott Servais
NL Manager of the Year:
- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts
- Mets manager Buck Showalter
- Braves manager Brian Snitker
AL Rookie of the Year:
- Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez
- Guardians OF Steven Kwan
- Orioles C Adley Rutschman
AL Rookie of the Year:
- Braves OF Michael Harris III
- Braves SP Spencer Strider
- Cardinals IF Brendan Donovan
More MLB Coverage: