Finalists for Cy Young, MVP Revealed Among 2022 MLB Awards

As MLB’s offseason officially begins, the league will wrap up the 2022 season by announcing the season’s award winners over the next few weeks. On Monday, MLB announced the top three finalists for each of the four major awards in each league: MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

For the most part, the finalists are not a surprise. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani lead the way in the AL MVP race, while Sandy Alcántara and Justin Verlander are finalists for the NL and AL Cy Young awards, respectively.

Next Monday, the Rookie of the Year awards will be announced first, followed by Manager of the Year, Cy Young, then MVP through Nov. 17.

Here are the finalists for each award:

AL MVP:

Yankees OF Aaron Judge

Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani

Astros DH Yordan Álvarez

NL MVP:

Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt

Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado

Padres 3B Manny Machado

AL Cy Young:

Astros SP Justin Verlander

Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah

White Sox SP Dylan Cease

NL Cy Young:

Marlins SP Sandy Alcántara

Braves SP Max Fried

Dodgers SP Julio Urías

AL Manager of the Year:

Guardians manager Terry Francona

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde

Mariners manager Scott Servais

NL Manager of the Year:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Mets manager Buck Showalter

Braves manager Brian Snitker

AL Rookie of the Year:

Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez

Guardians OF Steven Kwan

Orioles C Adley Rutschman

NL Rookie of the Year:

Braves OF Michael Harris III

Braves SP Spencer Strider

Cardinals IF Brendan Donovan

