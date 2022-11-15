First baseman Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees have agreed to a deal that will bring the veteran back to New York, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The Yankees gave Rizzo the qualifying offer, but the two sides came to a multi-year agreement instead.

Per Rosenthal, the deal is a two-year, $40 million contract that has a club option for the third year worth $17 million with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo could potentially get $51 million over three years if the option is exercised.

New York originally traded for Rizzo at the 2021 trade deadline, and following a strong second half that season, re-signed him to a two-year deal last offseason. However, Rizzo had an opt-out which he exercised this year to successfully earn a longer commitment from the team.

In 2022, Rizzo had a strong bounce-back season, hitting over 30 home runs for the first time since ’17 and totaling a .817 OPS. Next season he should also be helped by MLB’s elimination of the shift.

With Rizzo back, the Yankees’ attention now turns to retaining outfielder Aaron Judge. Rizzo and Judge were the team’s top two home run hitters last season, and two of the team’s three main internal free agents this offseason.

