Blue Jays Trade Outfielder Teoscar Hernández to Mariners, per Report
The Blue Jays have traded outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s unclear what Toronto got in return for the deal.
Hernández was named to his first All-Star Game in 2021.
This is a developing story. Come back for more updates.
More MLB Coverage:
- Terry Francona, Buck Showalter Win 2022’s Manager of the Year Awards
- How Yankees Re-Signing Rizzo Could Impact Judge’s Decision
- Report: Anthony Rizzo to Re-Sign With Yankees
- Inside The Mariners: How Could Mariners Replace Eugenio Suárez?
For more Seattle Mariners coverage, go to Inside The Mariners.