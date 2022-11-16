Blue Jays Trade Outfielder Teoscar Hernández to Mariners, per Report

The Blue Jays have traded outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s unclear what Toronto got in return for the deal.

Hernández was named to his first All-Star Game in 2021.

This is a developing story. Come back for more updates.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Seattle Mariners coverage, go to Inside The Mariners.