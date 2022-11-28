Astros Agree to Contract Terms With 1B José Abreu, per Reports

The Astros and free agent José Abreu have agreed to terms on a three-year deal to bring the first baseman to Houston, according multiple reports. The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome reports the deal is expected to be worth approximately $60 million guaranteed.

Abreu came to the United States from Cuba prior to the 2014 season and has spent his entire nine-year career with the White Sox. The 35-year-old has recorded seven seasons with at least 20 home runs, boasts a career batting average of .292 and won the AL MVP in the abbreviated 2020 season.

Despite coming off a down year, when he hit a career-low 15 home runs, Abreu still produced an .824 OPS and 75 RBIs. The White Sox are expected to lean on Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets and Eloy Jiménez to fill in at first base and DH next year.

Entering the offseason, Houston had a hole in its lineup at both first base and designated hitter with Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini hitting the open market. Abreu presented one of the better options available and should slot in at both spots.

While adding Abreu, Houston could still try to bring back Gurriel in some role. The veteran has spent the past seven years with the team, including as the starting first baseman for both of the Astros’ World Series titles, in 2017 and ’22. However, he had his worst season in ’22, with a full-season career-low .647 OPS and just eight home runs.

