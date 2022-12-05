Yankees Re-Sign SVP-GM Brian Cashman For Four Years

With the MLB winter meetings underway in San Diego, the Yankees announced Monday that they have signed senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman to a four-year contract.

Cashman’s previous contract expired after the 2022 season, but both he and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner expressed a desire to find common ground on a new deal. As a result, Cashman had been operating as the team’s general manager over the past month despite not being under contract.

If Cashman stays with the team through the end of this contract, he will have been the general manager of the team for 29 years, with 40 years overall in the organization. He was promoted to general manager prior to the 1998 season and has remained in that position ever since.

Now that Cashman’s deal is official, the Yankees can turn their attention toward trying to bring back star outfielder Aaron Judge. The 2022 AL MVP is currently a free agent, and while New York has expressed strong interest in bringing Judge back, the Giants are also reportedly very aggressive suitors as well.