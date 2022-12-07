The Pirates will have the first pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Following the Pirates, the other five teams who will make lottery selections in next year’s draft include the Nationals, Tigers, Rangers, Twins and Athletics.

The order was determined at the inaugural draft lottery, established by MLB’s and the MLBPA’s efforts to discourage tanking.

The selections between No. 7 and No. 18 consist of teams that did not earn a spot in the postseason and non-lottery teams in reverse order of last year’s standings.

The losers of the NL and AL Championship Series will make the 27th and 28th selection in the upcoming draft. The losers of the division series will make their selections between picks No. 23 to No. 26, and the wild-card series losers will pick between Nos. 19 to 22. The No. 30 selection will go to Astros, and the Phillies will pick at No. 29.

Here are the teams that will make lottery picks in the 2023 MLB draft: