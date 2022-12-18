After nine fantastic years with the Dodgers, Justin Turner is changing coasts for another big market franchise.

Turner has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract includes an opt-out clause after the first year.

With Rafael Devers at third base, Turner is expected to spend most of his time as Boston’s designated hitter. Turner played in 128 games last season for the Dodgers, batting .278/.350/.438 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs.

Turner, 38, has spent the past nine seasons in Los Angeles, blossoming from bench utility player into an All-Star. He has posted a wRC+ better than 120 in each of the past nine years, earning All-Star nods in 2017 and ’21. Turner was perhaps best known for his postseason production, becoming the Dodgers’ all-time leader in postseason hits (85) and RBIs (42).

While they missed out on re-signing Xander Bogaerts or adding any of the other top shortstops, the Red Sox have bolstered their bullpen with the acquisitions of Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin, and also added outfielder Masataka Yoshida from Japan on a five-year, $90 million deal.