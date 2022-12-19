Tom Browning, a World Series champion with the Reds who pitched the 12th perfect game in MLB history, died Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. He was 62 years old.

The sheriff’s office said in a report that deputies were called to Browning’s Kentucky home at around 1 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a man found not breathing. The 62-year-old was unresponsive on a couch when police arrived, the report states.

Deputies and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to resuscitate Browning. He was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m.

No foul play is suspected in connection with Browning’s death, the sheriff’s office said.

After being selected by the Reds in the ninth round of the 1982 draft, Browning spent the majority of his 12 MLB seasons (’84 to ’95) with the team. His first major league start for Cincinnati came two years after he was drafted, and he developed into a regular starter for the National League club.

His crowning individual achievement came in 1988 when he became the 12th person in MLB history to pitch a perfect game. The left-hander threw the perfect game at home against the Dodgers and it remains the only perfect game in Reds history.

“The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning,” the Cincinnati franchise said in a statement Monday. “Affectionately referred to as ‘Mr. Perfect,’ Tom was a true Red who after his playing days made the Cincinnati area his home and remained heavily involved with the organization.”

Browning is a member of Cincinnati’s 1990 World Series team where he won Game 3 of the Fall Classic, helping propel the Reds to a four-game sweep of the Athletics. He also was named an All-Star in ’91.

Browning went on to play one season with the Royals but pitched in just two games for Kansas City during the 1995 campaign. He retired before the start of the ’96 season with a 123–90 career record, a 3.94 ERA and 1,000 strikeouts.