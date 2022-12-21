Scott Boras: Giants Had Time to Make Carlos Correa Deal Official

After a whirlwind 24 hours, Carlos Correa now plays for the Mets, and the Giants—a team that had designs both on the ex-Twins shortstop and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at points this offseason—have been left scratching their heads.

Denouncing San Francisco’s handling of the situation regarding a contract agreement between Correa and the Giants, agent Scott Boras insisted he gave the Giants “reasonable time” to work out the deal.

“We reached an agreement. We had a letter of agreement. We gave them a time frame to execute it,” Boras told The Athletic. “They advised us they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, go through it."

Sports Illustrated reported that Correa had gone so far as to get dressed for his introductory press conference Tuesday, before the Giants called off the event and advised Correa of their concerns regarding his physical exam.

Citing medical concerns, the Giants backed away from the agreement, and Correa finalized a 12-year, $315 million deal with New York early Wednesday morning.

“I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this,’” Boras told The Athletic. “If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.”

The Mets, who went 101-61 in 2022 and lost to the Padres in an NL wild-card series, have a projected total payroll of $495 million (including luxury tax) in 2023—the largest payroll in baseball history.