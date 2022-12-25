Baseball World Reacts to Mets’ Concern About Carlos Correa Deal

Just when it seemed as if the Carlos Correa free agency saga was over, The Athletic reported Saturday that the Mets are concerned about the star infielder’s physical. That marks the second team in a week to hesitate on finalizing a contract with Correa due to a previous leg injury.

MLB fans have recognized how, between last year and this year, Correa is finding it more difficult to get a long-term deal than his shortstop peers. As a result, when the latest news between Correa and the Mets broke, MLB fans joked about what it would take for him to officially sign somewhere and why, this time, a team had concerns.

Additionally, as this news broke on Christmas Eve, MLB twitter got its Christmas-themed jokes on for the Correa situation.

The most likely result of this situation is that the Mets and Correa find common ground on a restructured agreement that takes health concerns into account. Until that happens, though, baseball Twitter just might be waiting for the next weird turn of this strange saga.