2023 NL Champion Nick Ahmed Denying Ring Offered by Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks recognized former infielder Nick Ahmed during Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants, honoring his contribution to their National League Championship-winning campaign.
The D-Backs were intending to honor Ahmed with an NLCS ring, but the veteran infielder reportedly told not them not to bother, declining the offer from his former team, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports.
Ahmed, 34, played the first 10 seasons of his career in Arizona, but was released last year with one month left in the season. In his absence, the team went on to make its longest postseason run since 2001, and it seems he still harbors some bitter feelings about the situation.
He signed a one-year deal with San Francisco during the offseason, officially ending his tenure with the Diamondbacks. He wasn't willing to accept their offer to extend him an NLCS ring, despite featuring in 72 games for the team last season, and 888 games throughout his career.
Ahmed, a two-time Gold Glove winner known more for his defense than his prowess at the plate, struggled offensively in 2023, registering an OPS of .560 which translated to an OPS+ of 54. Arizona made the tough decision to part ways with its longtime infielder during the stretch run of the campaign to better equip the roster to make a World Series run.
When released by the Diamondbacks in September, Ahmed was emotional when speaking to reporters for the last time. It seems that the disappointment of his exit from Arizona is still lingering to some extent, having turned down the chance to receive his own NLCS ring.