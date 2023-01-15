Rangers Sign Pablo Guerrero, Son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, per Report

Sunday represented the first day of the international signing period in Major League Baseball, when teams officially signed prospects from outside the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. For the most part, these kids are relative unknowns to American fans, but occasionally a team will sign a player with a big name.

According to Ben Badler of Baseball America, the Rangers have agreed to a deal with Pablo Guerrero, one of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero’s sons. The former outfielder has eight sons, including Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero Sr. confirmed the news on an Instagram post.

“A new professional baseball player in the family, congrats to my son Pablo on signing with the Texas Rangers,” he wrote.

Pablo is a 16-year-old outfielder out of the Dominican Republic and is one of five players whom Texas reportedly signed on Sunday. Guerrero Sr. is familiar with the organization, having spent a season with the team in 2010.