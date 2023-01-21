Former Brewers GM, Athletics Star Sal Bando Dies

Sal Bando, a stalwart third baseman who spent a 16-year career with the Athletics and Brewers and helped Oakland win three World Series titles, has died at the age of 78, according to a Saturday afternoon statement from the Athletics.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando,” the Athletics said. “’Captain Sal,’ as he was affectionately known among the A’s faithful, was a four-time All-Star and led the club to three consecutive World Series titles. Our deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and fans.”

Bando spent part of eight seasons as Milwaukee’s general manager, from 1992-99, and also spent a short period of time as an analyst for NBC. MLB released a statement of its own Saturday.

A Cleveland native, Bando embarked on a stellar college career with Arizona State before being drafted by the Kansas City Athletics in 1965. When the team moved to Oakland in ’65, Bando became one of its cornerstone players. He made the All-Star team in ’69, ’72, ’73 and ’74. In ’71, ’73 and ’74, he finished in the top five of the American League MVP voting. His 32 doubles and 295 total bases in ’73 led the league.

Bando’s career coincided with and aided the Athletics’ golden years. Oakland won the World Series in 1972, ’73 and ’74, as Bando hit five home runs in the postseason. In his last season with the Brewers, Bando hit .294 over five games in Milwaukee’s inaugural playoff appearance.

At third base, his longevity was matched by few in the history of the sport. His 3,720 assists rank 15th among all third basemen, and his 1,896 games rank 17th.