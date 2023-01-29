Yankees, Gleyber Torres Agree to One-Year Deal, Avoid Arbitration

The Yankees announced that the team and infielder Gleyber Torres have settled on a one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Torres will make $9.95 million in 2023.

Torres and the Yankees failed to agree to a salary number at the deadline, meaning the two sides were headed to a hearing if they didn’t settle. Initially, Torres filed at $10.2 million, while the Yankees filed at $9.7 million, but the two sides found common ground in the middle of those numbers.

The second baseman is coming off a bounce-back season in 2022, when he totaled a .761 OPS with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs. Torres remains under team control for another year before hitting free agency after the 2024 season.

By avoiding arbitration with Torres, the Yankees now have agreed to deals with all their arbitration-eligible players and haven’t gone to a hearing with a player since doing so with Dellin Betances in 2017.