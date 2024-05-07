Brewers Fan Has Intensely Excited Reaction After Catching Gary Sanchez Home Run
The Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Monday at Kaufman Stadium. Ten thousand fans were in attendance to see the home team come from behind to win their 21st game of the season, but at least one of them did not care about the final score.
There was one on and two outs when Gary Sánchez stepped to the plate in the fourth inning. After taking three pitches from Cole Ragans, he hit a fastball deep to left center. As the ball hurdled towards a waterfall feature, a Brewers fan jumped and grabbed the ball with his outstretched, gloved hand and caught the home run.
What followed was one of the most intense celebrations in the history of sports.
If there was ever a case for excitement to be measured on the Richter scale, this is it. This guy was jacked up. Who knows how long he's been bringing that glove to games hoping for this exact thing to happen?
And for the ball to be hit by a player on his favorite team in a different city? That's a really intense state of euphoria. Like the kind of thing that only happens when Dan Campbell or a young Blake Griffin is involved. Guys who win by knockout in the UFC are more subdued.
This is why sports are the best. All this guy really did was catch a baseball. Big deal. But everything that preceded this moment made him react like it the greatest thing to ever happen to to anyone. Ever. And that's worth celebrating.