Cubs’ Mascot Had Priceless Reaction to Zach Edey’s Bad First Pitch
It's a good thing Zach Edey is one of the NBA's top prospects and not MLB's after he had a rough first pitch outing during Monday night's Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres game at Wrigley Field.
The Purdue star even shocked the Cubs mascot Clark as he threw the pitch. The ball went way left past the mascot and into the dirt, causing Clark to turn around to look at Edey in disbelief. Even the Wrigley Field crowd was in disbelief at how sideways it went.
But, Edey and Clark made up as the two went in for a photo after the pitch. Clark even got a helper to make him appear taller than the 7'4" basketball star.
Edey is projected to be drafted in the first round of the NBA draft on June 26. He is coming off two consecutive Wooden Award winning seasons with Purdue.