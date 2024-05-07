Mets Announcers Had Perfect Reactions to Ump's Bad Call in Key Moment
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez were not impressed.
The New York Mets were able to overcome a bad call by the umpiring crew in the eighth inning and hold on for a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
In case you missed it, Mets center fielder Harrison Bader appeared to beat a tag at third base but the ump called him out. New York then challenged the call but the review center didn't overturn it.
Mets announcers Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez are two of the best in the game and they each had perfect reactions after the umpire explained that the call would not be changed.
Fans blasted MLB and the umps:
