Rangers' Marcus Semien Crushes a Home Run Off First Pitch vs. A's
Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien started off Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics with a bang.
The first pitch thrown to Semien by A's pitcher Ross Stripling was a 91-mph fastball. Semien crushed the ball 401 feet to start the game, a home run off of the first pitch. It's always exciting in baseball when this somewhat rare feat happens.
There were audible cheers from the audience as Semien rounded the bases even though the game was being played in Oakland. It must've been exciting for both sides of fans.
This wasn't even the biggest highlight for Semien in the early part of Tuesday's game. The top of the second inning brought 10 more runs from Rangers players, including Semien hitting a single to record another RBI. Semien later scored off a walk as the bases were loaded. Then he hit a double to bring home two more runners later in the inning.
All he needs left in the game is a triple to hit a cycle, and that was just through the second inning.
Quite the start for Semien and his team.