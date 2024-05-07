Royals Broadcast Went Into Hilarious Silence After Analyst Dropped Awkward Line
For about 30 seconds, there was nothing but deafening silence to be heard during the sixth inning of Bally Sports Kansas City's broadcast of the Kansas City Royals' clash against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
Royals analyst Rex Hudler took the microphone to further break down Kansas City right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo whiffing Brewers shortstop Willy Adames with an 81.7-mph slurve.
"And then you drop the deuce on the outside part of the plate," Hudler said. "That big curveball, nice, right out of the zone, just like you like it."
Play-by-play announcer Ryan Lefebvre didn't say a word. He let the moment breathe with viewers soaking in every last word of Hudler's funny phrasing.
Finally, the silence broke.
"Just to clarify—a deuce is a curveball," Lefebvre said.
"Yeah, it's two," Hudler responded, referencing the number of fingers that catchers use to signal for a curveball.
Too funny.
Adames eventually got his revenge for the sixth-inning strikeout, blasting a three-run go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth. The Brewers beat the Royals 6–5.