A’s Announcer Had Perfect Reaction to Pitcher’s Comically Bad Pitch

Andy Nesbitt

This pitch by Luis Medina might have been the worst pitch of the MLB season.
Baseball can be a funny sport where weird things can happen when you're least expecting it.

For even more proof of that check out what happened in Minnesota on Thursday night. Oakland A's pitcher Luis Medina went to throw a pitch to a batter, only to have the ball seemingly slip out of his hand and go way above the hitter's head and into the netting behind home plate.

This ball was like a mile over the hitter's head, which is something we don't normally see in a MLB game. The announcer had a perfect call, saying Minnesota's Byron Buxton was smart to lay off that pitch.

This was all too good:

Medina ended up taking the loss after giving up four runs in five innings.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

