A’s Announcer Had Perfect Reaction to Pitcher’s Comically Bad Pitch
Baseball can be a funny sport where weird things can happen when you're least expecting it.
For even more proof of that check out what happened in Minnesota on Thursday night. Oakland A's pitcher Luis Medina went to throw a pitch to a batter, only to have the ball seemingly slip out of his hand and go way above the hitter's head and into the netting behind home plate.
This ball was like a mile over the hitter's head, which is something we don't normally see in a MLB game. The announcer had a perfect call, saying Minnesota's Byron Buxton was smart to lay off that pitch.
This was all too good:
Medina ended up taking the loss after giving up four runs in five innings.
