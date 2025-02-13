Aaron Boone Addresses Marcus Stroman's Absence From Yankees Workouts
Marcus Stroman is not with the New York Yankees right now, but his manager isn't worried.
Yankees pitchers and catchers were supposed to reported on Feb. 11, but Stroman wasn't there as of Friday. Manager Aaron Boone was asked about the veteran pitcher's absence and didn't seem worried about it.
Boone claimed he "had an idea" that Stroman wouldn't show up for workouts on report date and that he understands "how it looks." He called the situation "awkward" but added he had talked to Stroman and expected him to be in camp in the next few days.
Stroman, who lives in Florida not far from the Yankees' training camp facility, reported for his mandatory physical on Tuesday. Additionally, per the current collective bargaining agreement, he does not have to report until February 22.
The reason this is concerning is the fact that Stroman may not be on the team by Opening Day. The two-time All-Star signed a two-year, $37 million deal before the 2024 season that includes a vesting option for a third season. The Yankees have a packed starting rotation as it is, with Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt fighting for five spots. A late arrival could put the 33-year-old on the back foot to start spring training.
In 2024, Stroman went 10–9, with a 4.31 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP and 113 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings.