Aaron Boone Claps Back During Press Conference Over Question He Took Exception To

Boone did not like this one.

Josh Wilson

Boone is hoping to manage the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009.
Boone is hoping to manage the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees felt like they were on top of the world. They (Aaron Judge, then Giancarlo Stanton) hit back-to-back home runs off elite closer Emmanuel Clase to tie and then go ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the ALCS. But then Guardians outfielder Jhonkensy Noel hit a home run in the ninth inning to tie it and send it to extra innings. Then David Fry hit a walk-off home run to end it.

For a moment, it felt like the Yankees going up 3-0 was a sure thing. Now, it's 2-1, and the Guardians are very much in this series.

After the game, Boone was asked if he ever felt like the Yankees had the game, "in the bag." He was clearly ticked at the question, responding and almost mocking the reporter's ask, saying, "That's, come on, no. Got this in the bag? Stop it with that."

The reporter clarified that the celebration from the Yankees dugout gave the impression that the team felt like they had won it. "It's the playoffs, man, you hit [game-]tying home runs and go-ahead homers... That's what it looks like."

"You never have anything in the bag in the playoffs, no. It's, you never take anything for granted. So no, I mean, but you're gonna celebrate big moments all the time like that."

After going ahead late and seeing his closing pitchers succumb to the Guardians offense, that feeling of never having it in the bag was all too real for Boone to even entertain the idea after Game 3.

Game 4 is Friday night.

