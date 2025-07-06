Aaron Boone Had ‘Corny’ Message About Yankees’ Recent Struggles
The New York Yankees have had a brutal week, losing six straight games including the last two against their cross-town rival, the New York Mets.
After Saturday's 12-6 loss at Citi Field, Yankees manager Aaron Boone attempted to put a positive spin on things by saying how this brutal stretch for the team could be a good thing for them moving forward.
"As trite it sounds, or as corny as it sounds, these are the moments that build character within a team," Boone said his postgame press conference. "And also help you find out and define what the heck you need moving forward and where you need to change or where you need to go out and explore for things. That’s the challenge of this time right now."
Here are his full comments on the situation:
The Yankees have fallen to 48-41 on the year and are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for second in the AL East. They currently trail the first-place Blue Jays by three games.
They will try to snap this skid Sunday when they face the Mets at 1:40 p.m. ET.