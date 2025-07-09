Aaron Boone Explains What Led to Yankees, DJ LeMahieu Split
The New York Yankees stunningly designated veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment Wednesday, putting an abrupt end to his tenure with the organization just days after the team announced plans to demote him to a bench role.
Aaron Boone spoke to reporters after the news broke of LeMahieu's release, and he offered an explanation as to how things unraveled to the point where the 36-year-old was DFA'd.
"It's been a tough couple days. Some hard conversations and then ultimately coming to this conclusion (to DFA LeMahieu) for what's been a great player and who has done a lot of great things for this organization. Difficult, but in the end (we) feel like this is the right thing to do at this time," Boone said.
Boone clarified that although LeMahieu did not take the news of his demotion too well, he did not ask to be released by the team. He added that he, LeMahieu and GM Brian Cashman had all had "respectful" conversations about the situation.
LeMahieu had been playing second base for the Yankees since returning from injury in May, but the organization opted to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to the position, leaving LeMahieu as the odd man out. Boone said that playing third base was something the veteran was open to but it proved to be too physically demanding.
It was a rather unceremonious end to LeMahieu's time in New York, especially considering how important he was to the team in the early 2020s.