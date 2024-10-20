Aaron Boone Makes Honest Admission on How Unlikely Yankees Path to World Series Was
Aaron Boone has finally managed the New York Yankees into the World Series. Since taking over as the skipper in 2018, he led New York to the doorstep twice but could never manage to get past the ALCS until Saturday night, when his team beat the Cleveland Guardians in extra innings to take the ALCS four games to one.
Now, they await the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets from the National League.
Boone, who has remained almost comically resolute over the years that this team has had everything it needs to compete, admitted during a press conference after the game that at least one aspect of the team and its high level of performance wasn't predictable.
Here's what he said on the bullpen staff after the game:
"If I would have told you a month ago or two months ago that we're gonna close out the American League with Mark Leiter Jr., Tim Hill, Jake Cousins, Luke Weaver, I don't know if many people would have thought that. But it's a credit to each and every one of those guys, their ability to do their job."
Boone stuck with Clay Holmes as his closer for a long time, despite blown saves. In September as the season was winding down, he retreaded Weaver into the closer spot and he gave up four hits in 11 innings of regular season work after getting the job. The Yankees won all eight games he came in for.
Even more surprising was Leiter who got the win in Game 4. He was not even included in the first iteration of the ALCS roster, added after Ian Hamilton became unavailable due to injury. Leiter was added at the trade deadline in a transaction with the Chicago Cubs.
Hill was released by the White Sox in June and picked up by New York. Cousins, a young relief pitcher, emerged as a seriously important bullpen arm in late July.
Next man up has been much more than just an adage for this bullpen.