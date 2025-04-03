Aaron Boone Gave Perfect One-Word Answer to Explain Yankees' Curious Lineup Tweak
The New York Yankees have already explored a handful of different lineups early into the 2025 MLB season, and they'll once again trot out a new-look batting order for Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Hitting atop the order will be Ben Rice, who will take over at first base while veteran Paul Goldschmidt gets the night off. Rice has primarily served as the Yankees' designated hitter, but will move to first base and bat leadoff for the first time in his career on Thursday night.
Asked about his decision to bat Rice first, Boone gave the perfect one-word response.
"Rakes," said the Yankees' skipper.
Sometimes, it doesn't take a long-winded answer to explain a decision from a manager.
In five games this year, Rice, 26, is slashing .385/.429/.923 with two home runs, two RBIs and five strikeouts in 13 at-bats. He's been seeing the ball well early into the campaign, and Boone is seemingly hopeful that Rice can provide an early spark from atop the batting order.
After sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in their season-opening series, New York has lost each of its last two games against the Diamondbacks, and will look to salvage a win in Thursday's series finale.