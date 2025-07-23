Aaron Boone Went Off on the Media During Jomboy Podcast Appearance
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made his first appearance on Jomboy's Talkin' Yanks podcast since the All-Star break on Tuesday. The taping happened the morning after the Yankees lost 4-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays, and Boone was faced with some questions that he did not entirely enjoy answering.
Boone took issues with the hosts asking about the team not getting up for division games and the way they responded to the media after losses. Boone also went on the defensive when answering questions about shortstop Anthony Volpe.
You can watch the entire apperance here, but the video below shows Boone getting combative about the way the team is being treated by the media and fans.
“Understand the pestering, bantering, leading questions that are being asked of our guys,” said Boone. “And I don’t want them to just fly off the handle and be emotional. We’ve been pretty good over the years of compartmentalizing and dealing with the everyday grind of the regular season and playing in New York, and you start getting emotional and going down that road, it’s a bad trait.”
A few moments later Boone took issue with Jomboy pointing out the messaging from the Yankees was basically business as usual. At this point, Boone accused Jomboy of "cherry-picking answers" and not listening to all his answers.
Then Boone said, "Sorry, we're not, they're not robots," to which Jomboy responded that he wanted that and more "non-robotic" answers."
“I don’t care what you want," Boone quickly responded. "These are answers of pestering, everyday questions. I want our guys in a good like, boom. We are locked in, when it’s s–tty and when it’s really good, and all in between. I want us locked. I want us showing up every day ready to prepare and ready to go. Period. It’s a hard game.”
At least Boone is showing some of the passion that the fans—like the hosts of the podcast he regularly appears on—are looking for.