Aaron Boone Rips Umpire's 'Remarkable' Decision to Call Aaron Judge’s HR a Foul Ball
During the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit his eighth home run of the season. Until he didn't.
Despite the ball appearing to leave the yard, umpires ruled it a foul ball. Upon official review, that call was upheld although some angles of the replay certainly made it appear to be a home run.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media after Sunday's game––from which he was ejected––and was asked about the umpire's controversial decision to uphold the ruling of a foul ball.
"The audacity of the call standing is remarkable. It's a home run," said Boone, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Boone did not mince words when it came to his true feelings about the review, making clear he thinks Judge should've had his eighth home run of the year.
Judge ended the day 1-for-4 at the plate. The Yankees won 4–0 to clinch a series victory and improve to 14-8 on the season. They'll play again Monday when they start a series on the road against the Cleveland Guardians.