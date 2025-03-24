Aaron Boone Shared the Hilariously Blunt Thing He Told Juan Soto at Yankees-Mets Game
The New York Mets and New York Yankees are set to square off in a spring training exhibition on Monday, marking the first time Juan Soto will face his former team since making the big-money move to Queens during the offseason.
Ahead of the game, Aaron Boone was asked if he'd spoken to Soto, and the Yankees manager revealed his message to his former outfielder.
"I told him he looked terrible in that uniform," Boone said jokingly.
"Good to see him. Obviously, Juan was great for us. But, just as important, he's a great guy in our room, great guy in our clubhouse. Honestly, it was actually really good to see him and just catch up for a minute. But yeah, thought he looked terrible in those colors," Boone added.
Despite the Yankees' efforts to retain him in free agency, Soto swapped one New York jersey for another when he agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets.
After Monday's game, the two sides won't face off until the Subway Series during the regular season, which runs from May 16–18, at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees will play at Citi Field for the second Subway Series of the campaign on July 4–6.