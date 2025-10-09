Aaron Boone Ties Unwanted MLB Playoff Record In ALDS Loss to Blue Jays
It may seen hard to believe, but Aaron Boone has now managed the Yankees for eight years.
Hired in the wake of Joe Girardi's 2017 exit, Boone has mostly been successful—going 697-497 for a winning percentage of .584. However, a World Series title has eluded a man who has now won more games with New York than Billy Martin.
When the Blue Jays eliminated the Yankees in the American League Division Series on Wednesday with a 5–2 win, Boone tied (per Josh Dubow of the AP) a record for most playoff games managed for one team without winning the World Series. That record had been held by Mike Hargrove, who managed 52 Cleveland postseason games from 1991 to '99 without a title.
During his playing career, Boone played 17 playoff games—all with New York in 2003. He did not win the World Series, but he did hit one of baseball's most famous walk-off home runs in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Red Sox.
Boone is under contract for 2026, but Yankees fans have to be growing impatient as their long-by-New-York-standards championship drought hits 17 years.