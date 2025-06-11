SI

Aaron Judge's 469-Foot Home Run in Kansas City Left Baseball World in Disbelief

Karl Rasmussen

New York Yankees DH Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against Kansas City Royals pitcher Noah Cameron.
New York Yankees DH Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against Kansas City Royals pitcher Noah Cameron. / Screenshot via Yankees on X
In this story:

Aaron Judge wasted no time making his introduction to the Kansas City Royals fans at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday evening. During the top of the first inning, Judge also introduced himself to Royals starter Noah Cameron, taking the first hittable pitch he saw and obliterating it for a 469-foot home run that nearly left the stadium.

Judge's home run wound up in rather rare territory at Kauffman Stadium, as the ball finally touched down above the stadium's scoreboard and parked itself in the Royals' Hall of Fame.

It was Judge's 24th home run of the season, which ranks second in the American League behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

There was absolutely no doubt about the outcome of that play from the moment the ball left his bat. MLB fans were beyond awestruck over Judge's 469-foot blast, and they raved about the reigning AL MVP on social media in the aftermath.

Just another day for the best hitter in MLB.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/MLB