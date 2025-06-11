Aaron Judge's 469-Foot Home Run in Kansas City Left Baseball World in Disbelief
Aaron Judge wasted no time making his introduction to the Kansas City Royals fans at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday evening. During the top of the first inning, Judge also introduced himself to Royals starter Noah Cameron, taking the first hittable pitch he saw and obliterating it for a 469-foot home run that nearly left the stadium.
Judge's home run wound up in rather rare territory at Kauffman Stadium, as the ball finally touched down above the stadium's scoreboard and parked itself in the Royals' Hall of Fame.
It was Judge's 24th home run of the season, which ranks second in the American League behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
There was absolutely no doubt about the outcome of that play from the moment the ball left his bat. MLB fans were beyond awestruck over Judge's 469-foot blast, and they raved about the reigning AL MVP on social media in the aftermath.
Just another day for the best hitter in MLB.