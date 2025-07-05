SI

Aaron Judge Accidentally Hit With Baseball Thrown By Teammate During Yankees-Mets

Ouch.

Eva Geitheim

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) and outfielder Aaron Judge.
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) and outfielder Aaron Judge. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Some friendly fire took place in the New York Yankees' game against the New York Mets on Saturday.

In the second game of this Subway Series, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe accidentally hit Aaron Judge in the head with a baseball. While it's normal for Judge to get thrown the ball as they head off the field, this time Judge wasn't looking and was hit in the face.

Fortunately for the Yankees, the two-time American League MVP wasn't seriously hurt. A bandaid was placed close to Judge's eye, but he was able to continue playing.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, their game against the Mets was not going well through seven innings. Judge was held without a hit or walk through three at-bats, and the Yankees trailed 11-5. The pinstripes are currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and unless they can pull off a major comeback, that streak looks like it will extend to six games.

