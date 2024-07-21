Aaron Judge Blasts 444-Foot Home Run Against Rays
Aaron Judge hit his 35th home run of the season on Sunday, and it was a tape measure blast.
The New York Yankees slugger stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with his team trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 and with Jason Adam on the mound. Adam hung an 80-mph sweeper on a 2-2 count and the Judge did not miss it. Judge got all of the pitch and hit it 444 feet for a three-run home run.
The ball left the bat at 112.6 mph. It was annihilated. Video of the blast is below.
Judge is having another brilliant season as that was his MLB-leading 35th home run. He also leads the big leagues in RBIs (89) and entered the day leading in OPS (1.107), slugging (.673) and on-base percentage (.434), and is eighth in batting average (.307). The six-time All-Star is favored to win his second American League MVP Award this season.
The Yankees have been scuffling over the past few weeks and entered Sunday's action two games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Judge has been consistently excellent all season, though.