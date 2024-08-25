Aaron Judge Blasts 50th Home Run as Monster Season Continues
Aaron Judge cannot be stopped.
On Sunday, the New York Yankees superstar launched his 50th home run of the season. It's worth noting, today is Aug. 25. That's a remarkable pace for the righty slugger.
Judge's latest blast came with one out in the bottom of the first inning. With Gleyber Torres on first base, Judge hammered an 0-2 changeup from Austin Gomber and sent it out 431 feet to center field. The ball came off Judge's bat at 106.7 mph.
This is just the latest epic moment in the 32-year-old's incredible season. After that home run, Judge is slashing .333/.465/.732 with an OPS of 1.197. He has those 50 home runs, 30 doubles and 121 RBIs.
Judge's 2022 American League MVP season was remarkable, but he may be topping it this season. He currently leads MLB in home runs, RBIs, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS, WAR (9.2), and is second in batting average and walks (105).
A triple crown is likely out of reach given Bobby Witt Jr.'s .346 batting average, but Judge could legitimately sweep all the other key offensive categories. There is no question he's going to win his second AL MVP, and will likely threaten his AL record mark of 62 home runs.