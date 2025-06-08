SI

Aaron Judge Crushes Home Run Off Red Sox Pitcher Who Talked Trash About the Yankees

Ryan Phillips

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox. / John Jones-Imagn Images
Hunter Dobbins might want to watch what he says before hit pitches again.

This weekend, the 25-year-old Boston Red Sox rookie said he'd "retire" if the New York Yankees were the last team to give him a contract. Yankees manager Aaron Boone responded to those comments before Dobbins faced New York on Sunday. Then Aaron Judge had his say.

In the first inning of Dobbins's start, he surrendered a single to Ben Rice, then faced Judge. He tossed a 97 mph fastball in the reigning American League MVP's direction and Judge launched it 436 feet over the fence to right center field.

That was Judge's 22nd home run of the season and it came off the bat at 108.6 mph.

In the future, it might be best for Dobbins to refrain from insulting the team he's about to play. Wait until after you beat them to drop that bomb. In this case, Judge had the last word.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

