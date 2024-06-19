Aaron Judge Exits Yankees-Orioles Game After Getting Hit By Pitch in Hand
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge exited Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after he was struck on the hand by a pitch during the third inning.
Judge was in the batter's box for his second at-bat of the game when a pitch from Albert Suarez ran inside on the right-handed hitter. Judge couldn't get out of the way and the 94 mph fastball caught him on the hand.
The 32-year-old was examined by trainers and was able to remain in the game initially, even suiting up for defensive duties in the top of the fourth inning. It seems the hand may have been bothering him however, as he was replaced by Trent Grisham before his third at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning. Grisham took over defensively in center field.
The team did not immediately provide an update on his status, though manager Aaron Boone will certainly be asked about the star slugger after the game.
This season, across 73 games, Judge is slashing .299/.425/.686 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. He leads MLB in home runs, RBIs, total bases (181), walks (57), slugging, OPS (1.110), and OPS+ (210).