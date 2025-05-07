Glaring Stat Shows How Much Aaron Judge Has Carried the Yankees' Offense in 2025
The New York Yankees are off to a solid start to the 2025 MLB season, currently sitting atop the American League East division with a 20–16 record.
Much of their success is due to the historic start to the season that star outfielder Aaron Judge has been enjoying. Judge has been on fire to start the year, slashing .412/.503/.772 through his first 36 games.
Video game numbers.
One glaring statistic, brought forth by Codify Baseball on X, shows just how big of an impact Judge has had on New York's offense.
As it stands, the Yankees lead baseball in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. If Judge was not accounted for, the team would rank 14th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and third in slugging. It's a stunning statistic, showing just how much the team has depended on Judge's super-human performances throughout the start of the season.
Judge leads the Yankees, and most of MLB, in several key batting categories. His 12 home runs are the most in the league, as are his 34 RBIs, 56 hits and 34 runs. In just 36 games, Judge has already amassed a WAR of 3.1, having been the main catalyst behind his team's early success.
If he can keep it up, the sky is the limit for this Yankees team. However, they've proven incredibly dependent on No. 99.