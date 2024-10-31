Aaron Judge Had Really Sad Quote After Yankees’ World Series Loss
Aaron Judge snapped out of his postseason slump with a two-run home run in the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night but it wasn't enough for the Yankees, who lost the game 7-6 and had to watch the Dodgers celebrate on their home field in the Bronx.
While Judge's bat helped give the Yankees an early lead, his bad play in the field in the fifth inning helped the Dodgers get back in the game. Judge dropped an easy catch in center in what was a disastrous inning for the Yankees that saw them lose their 5-0 lead entirely.
Judge had a brutally honest line after the game, telling the media, "I think falling short in the World Series will stick with me until I die, probably."
The Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009. They'll likely have more shots at it during Judge's career, but falling short on the biggest stage sure has to sting.