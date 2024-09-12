SI

Aaron Judge on Longest Homerless Streak in Years Since 'Paw Patrol' Spin-Off Cameo

After a 100-home run day on a cartoon, the 2022 AL MVP is struggling in the real world.

Patrick Andres

Sep 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs off the field after the top so the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium.
Sep 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs off the field after the top so the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On Aug. 26, New York Yankees center fielder and designated hitter Aaron Judge became immortal in the cartoon world. The 2022 American League MVP hit 100 home runs in a home-run derby on the animated television show Rubble & Crew, a spin-off of Paw Patrol.

However, it may have come at a price in our own world.

Judge has not hit a home run since his guest appearance, Fox Sports pointed out in a Tuesday evening tweet. His last home run came on Aug. 25 in a 10–3 win over the Colorado Rockies—one day before Judge's episode aired.

That is a home-run drought of 15 games—tied for the longest of his career with a 15-game dry spell in 2017.

Judge smashed 51 home runs in the Yankees' first 131 games this year, which would have put him on pace for an American League-record 63 home runs. Now, he is on pace for a "mere" 57 dingers.

A note to Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani: avoid Bluey like the plague.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

