Aaron Judge on Longest Homerless Streak in Years Since 'Paw Patrol' Spin-Off Cameo
On Aug. 26, New York Yankees center fielder and designated hitter Aaron Judge became immortal in the cartoon world. The 2022 American League MVP hit 100 home runs in a home-run derby on the animated television show Rubble & Crew, a spin-off of Paw Patrol.
However, it may have come at a price in our own world.
Judge has not hit a home run since his guest appearance, Fox Sports pointed out in a Tuesday evening tweet. His last home run came on Aug. 25 in a 10–3 win over the Colorado Rockies—one day before Judge's episode aired.
That is a home-run drought of 15 games—tied for the longest of his career with a 15-game dry spell in 2017.
Judge smashed 51 home runs in the Yankees' first 131 games this year, which would have put him on pace for an American League-record 63 home runs. Now, he is on pace for a "mere" 57 dingers.
A note to Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani: avoid Bluey like the plague.