Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom Shared Moment of Mutual Respect After Epic Battle at Plate
What happens when one of the best hitters of this generation meets one of the best pitchers of this era?
MLB fans were treated to such an encounter during Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, as Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Rangers ace Jacob deGrom crossed paths multiple times during New York's 4-3 win over Texas at Yankee Stadium.
Round one, staged in the bottom of the first inning, went to Judge, as he worked a six-pitch walk against deGrom. Round two in the bottom of the third inning was much more interesting.
The two stars dueled like sword fighters, matching each other stroke for stroke over the course of the nine-pitch at-bat. deGrom threw two sliders but otherwise went with his best, unleashing six four-seam fastballs at the 6'7" slugger. Judge fouled off five pitches and worked the count full before he flied out to shallow right.
Both Judge and deGrom's reactions said it best. Judge let out a little smile as he jogged back to the dugout, knowing he had just missed deGrom's fastball on the outer half of the plate. deGrom, meanwhile, made a face as if to say: man I got away with one there.
After the contest, both players were asked about facing off mano-a-mano. Judge specifically spoke about the third inning encounter.
"Yeah I got a lot of respect for deGrom," Judge said. "Like I said, he's one of the best pitchers of our generation in this game. Getting a chance to battle him like that, I enjoy nights like this going up against the best. It's what you want. We were kind of going back-and-forth. He was making some tough pitches, [I was] fouling off some tough pitches. And he got me to pop out there.
"It was a mutual respect head nod of 'alright, see you next round.' "
deGrom was equally praiseworthy when speaking about Judge.
"He's probably the best hitter in baseball," deGrom said. "Seeing what he's doing this year, you just gotta make sure you make your pitches. I walked him in the first and then he had a really good at-bat against me the second time. And then third time, went 2-0, was able to get him out but you know what he can do.
"It was a close ballgame so try not to make any mistakes to him."
The third at-bat in the bottom of the sixth went the way of deGrom, who got Judge to ground out to short. Judge, ninth all-time in MLB history in career OPS, and deGrom, who owns MLB's second-lowest career ERA in the live ball era dating back to 1920, are literally two of the greatest to ever step on the diamond.
Seeing them face off was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.