Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Combine for Rare Yankees Feat Not Seen Since 2011
The New York Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals in a meaningful showdown on Sept. 11, during which superstar duo Aaron Judge and Juan Soto combined to achieve an impressive accomplishment that no tandem the franchise has done since 2011.
Courtesy of a sixth-inning two-run home run from Soto, both he and Judge have surpassed the 100-RBIs threshold on the campaign. The last Yankees duo to achieve that feat was Robinson Cano and Curtis Granderson during the '11 campaign.
In 2011, Granderson drove in an American League best 119 RBI, while Cano drove in 118, good for second in the AL. Both of those marks were the best of their respective careers, and Granderson finished fourth in AL MVP voting and Cano finished sixth.
This season, Soto has now driven in 100 runs and has 40 home runs, while Judge has 51 homers and 126 RBI. The two have been the driving force behind New York's success, far and away the most lethal hitters in their lineup, as no other player on the roster has more than 62 RBIs this year.
Yankees fans will be hoping to see this tandem continue to dominate in the Bronx for many years to come, though Soto's future with the team remains uncertain given he's an unrestricted free agent after the season.