Aaron Judge Made Wild MLB History With First-Half Home Run Barrage
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has put up his usual mind-boggling numbers during the first half of the 2025 MLB season, leading the charge as the AL MVP favorite just ahead of the All-Star break.
Through 90 games this year, Judge is slashing .360/.468/.734 with 33 home runs, 74 RBIs and 65 walks. He ranks second in MLB in home runs and RBIs, and leads the league by a huge margin with a 1.202 OPS.
Judge also made MLB history during the first half of the campaign.
This is the third time in his career Judge has hit 33 or more home runs during the first half of a season. No other player has ever recorded more than two such seasons, according to OptaSTATS. Judge has accomplished the feat in three of the last four years––in 2022, '24 and '25––a testament to his dominance at the plate.
Since the start of the 2022 season, Judge has hit 190 home runs, 28 more than the next highest player, Shohei Ohtani, during that same span. He broke the American League record with 62 home runs in '22, and added another 58 last season. He could surpass both those tallies this year based on his ridiculous first half. At his current pace, Judge would hit just over 59 home runs across a 162-game season.