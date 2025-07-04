Aaron Judge Made Yankees History Because the Blue Jays Refused to Pitch to Him
Aaron Judge made more Yankees history this week thanks to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Judge was intentionally walked by Toronto five times in a four-game series. Not only was it the first time in franchise history that a player was intentionally walked five times in the same series, but it was Judge's 23rd intentional walk of the season, which tied him with Mickey Mantle for the most intentional walks in a season in Yankees history.
Mantle was intentionally walked a career-high 23 times in the 1957 season. Coming off an MVP season where he hit 52 home runs, Mantle was walked a league-leading 146 times that year.
Through 87 games, Judge leads the American League with 64 walks. When he gets a chance to swing, he's hitting .363 which is by far the highest average in baseball.
In the series against Toronto, Judge went 6-for-10 with two doubles and a home run and was walked eight times total. However fans may have felt about the Blue Jays' strategy, it worked out for them as they swept the Yankees 4-0.
