Aaron Judge Makes Impressive History With Home Run vs. Cardinals
Aaron Judge continues racking up milestones in yet another incredible season.
On Saturday night, Judge led off the third inning of the Yankees' matchup with the Cardinals and launched his 39th home run of the season. That gave the 33-year-old a significant career milestone. He has now homered against all of the other 29 major league teams.
The only team Judge hasn't homered against is the Yankees, who he has played for his entire career.
Judge continues at an incredible pace this season. He currently leads MLB in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.445), slugging (.689), OPS (1.135), WAR (6.8), fWAR (7.3), and wRC+ (201). He's also fourth in home runs (39), and fifth in RBIs (91), and all that has come despite an elbow injury that has limited him to designated hitter duty since early August.
It would appear Judge is running away with another American League MVP award, though Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has made that race closer than it has any right to be.