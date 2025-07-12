Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With 350 Career Home Runs
Aaron Judge etched his names into the MLB history books once again on Saturday.
The New York Yankees slugger recorded his 350th career home run in Saturday's game vs. the Chicago Cubs. He officially became the fastest player in MLB history to reach this historic milestone.
It took Judge 1,088 games to hit 350 home runs. The previous record was held by Mark McGwire in 1,280 games. So, Judge seemingly crushed that record by reaching the milestone in nearly 200 fewer games than McGwire—more than a season quicker.
It was fitting Judge hit the record-breaking home run in Yankee Stadium. The fans went wild as Judge familiarly rounded the bases.
Fans were anticipating Judge hitting this historic mark on Saturday, but it took him until the bottom of the ninth inning. He helped the Yankees avoid a shutout thanks to Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd's eight shutout innings pitched on Saturday. He gave up just four hits in that span.
Judge's homer was hit off relief pitcher Brad Keller. It was the Yankees star's 35th homer of the season, the second most in the league behind Cal Raleigh's 38.