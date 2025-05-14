SI

Aaron Judge's No-Doubt Home Run Led to Priceless Reaction From Randy Arozarena

Arozarena didn't move a muscle.

Tim Capurso

Arozarena didn't move a muscle.
Arozarena didn't move a muscle. / Screengrab Twitter @TalkinBaseball_
In this story:

Aaron Judge is so good at baseball that sometimes outfielders don't even have to move after he makes contact.

That's what happened in the top of the eighth inning of the New York Yankees' game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, when Judge stepped up to the plate as the leadoff hitter in a tie game.

Mariners pitcher Carlos Vargas left a hanging slider in the zone and Judge demolished the ball to left center field for a towering, 444-foot home run. The 117.7 MPH blast was the hardest hit ball at T-Mobile Park in the Statcast era.

There was so little doubt that the ball was a home run that Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena didn't even move a muscle in the outfield.

Arozarena simply watched the ball fly.

Judge's dinger not only gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead, but it also broke a tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll and the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead in home runs (15).

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB